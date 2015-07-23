Gerard Depardieu gets mowing lesson from Belarus president Lukashenko (PHOTO)

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received well-known French actor Gerard Depardieu in his residence near Minsk on Wednesday.

Lukashenko took his guest on a short trip of his Ozyornyi residence, showed him some models of Belarusian agricultural machines and even taught Depardieu some mowing skills, the presidential press service said.

Lukashenko and Depardieu discussed possible projects of cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the sphere of art and culture.

Depardieu has also brought with him the producer of a future film about the legendary French Normandie-Niemen air regiment that fought the Nazis on the eastern front during WWII. The project is devoted to the 70th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). France, Russia and Belarus will work on the new film, Kazinform refers to TASS.