Gerard Gohou to continue career in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ivorian footballer Gerard Gohou signed with China's Beijing Enterprises FC, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The club participates in the China League One division under the license from the Chinese Football Association (CFA). Gohou joined the club in the status of a free agent.



Gohou played for Kazakhstan's FC Kairat for three years until last November. He was the top scorer at the Almaty-based club.