Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITTF event in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko has reached the quarterfinal of the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open taking place in Karaganda, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kirill won over Belarussian Georgy Kunats 4-0 in the singles match at the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open.

The Kazakhstani is to take on next Erik Raiter of Kazakhstan or Alexander Chen of Australia.