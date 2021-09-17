18:15, 17 September 2021 | GMT +6
Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITTF event in Karaganda
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko has reached the quarterfinal of the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open taking place in Karaganda, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Kirill won over Belarussian Georgy Kunats 4-0 in the singles match at the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open.
The Kazakhstani is to take on next Erik Raiter of Kazakhstan or Alexander Chen of Australia.