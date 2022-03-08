EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:27, 08 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Gerlits wins para biathlon bronze for Kazakhstan in Beijing

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Alexandr Gerlits clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in the Men’s Middle Distance Standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gerlits clocked the distance in 33:06.5 finishing third 1:21 minutes behind the leader.

    Canadian para biathlete Mark Arendz hauled gold. He covered the distance in 31:45.2. Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine collected silver clocking the distance in 32:18.0.

    Earlier Ukrainian parathletes Bui, Kononova and Liashenko swept the pedestal by claiming gold, silver and bronze in the Women’s Middle Distance Standing event.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!