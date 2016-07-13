German Ambassador: «Angela Merkel's visit to Kyrgyzstan reflects the high appreciation of democratic development in Kyrgyzstan by Germany"

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM For the first time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on 13-14 July. During the visit, she will meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev, Speaker Chynybay Tursunbekov, as well as with representatives of civil society. Ambassador of Germany to Kyrgyzstan Peter Rudolf Scholz told Kabar Agency what important issues will be discussed during the meetings, as well as the state of the Kyrgyz-German relations.

- Germany is one of the first countries with which diplomatic relations were established after Kyrgyzstan gained its independence. Over the years a lot of work has been done to boost relations between our countries. Can you tell what has been achieved in the long history of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Germany?

- Long-term bilateral cooperation is manifested today not only in the first-class political relations between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Germany, but also in the friendly relations between the Parliaments, civil society organizations and between the peoples of our countries. Its reflection is found in a very extensive program of cooperation in key areas: sustainable economic development and the health sector, as well as a very intense program of academic exchanges. The recognition of the only real democracy in Central Asia, finds its expression in the political contacts at the highest level, which have become significantly more intense in recent years; as well as in fruitful cooperation in many international organizations. Bilateral relations can be briefly described as excellent.



- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Kyrgyzstan for official visit, what we can expect from this visit and what will be the agenda?

- Historically, the first visit of the Federal Chancellor of Germany to Kyrgyzstan reflects not only highly appreciation the democratic development in Kyrgyzstan by Germany, but also beautiful, really warm personal relations between the Federal Chancellor and President Atambayev. Along with the discussion of political issues with the President and Parliament Speaker of Kyrgyzstan, the program of the visit included a meeting with representatives of civil society in Kyrgyzstan, as well as a visit to regional educational project of the German Society on International Cooperation (GIZ) in the Kyrgyz Technical University.



