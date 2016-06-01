German Ambassador to Kazakhstan visited Mangystau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Guido Herz on May 31.

A. Aidarbayev thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to development of cooperation between the enterprises of Mangystau region and Germany and strengthening of the interaction in the spheres of education and culture.

"My mission in Kazakhstan is completed, and I depart western Kazakhstan. There is a lot of potential for development of the international logistics here. I think Mangystau is an important hub of the Great Silk Road project and the heart of the economy of the country. I am confident that friendly relations between the entrepreneurs of Mangystau region and Germany in such spheres as logistics and supplies of equipment for the oil and gas sphere will continue to develop and strengthen," Guido Herz said.