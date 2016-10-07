German boxer shares story of how he beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German boxer Eduard Gutknecht who was born in Kazakhstan told Boxingnewsonline,net how he defeated Gennady Golokin when the latter was an amateur, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"It was in the biggest tournament in Germany, the Chemie Pokal [in 2005]," Gutknecht said.



"I came in as an outsider but I beat Golovkin on points in the first fight and then went on to win the tournament. It was a big deal. It was a really difficult fight, I had to really be careful and work hard. He hit very hard. I had to move a lot, cover myself a lot but obviously hit twice as hard to keep Golovkin off," the German boxer noted.



Gutknecht praises Golovkin: "He's my friend now as well, it's great what he does - not only to win, he's like a machine."



Recall that Golovkin remains unbeaten as a professional with 36 wins in 36 fights.