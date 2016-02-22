German business keen on investing in Kazakhstan – Foreign Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 19, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Ulrich Ruppel, Executive Director of DMT GmbH & Co. KG - a daughter company of TÜV Concern.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA says, the Ambassador briefed the German side about the main provisions of the last Presidential Address to the Nation “Kazakhstan in a New Economic Reality: Development, Growth, Reforms”, National Plan “100 Specific Steps” and target indicators of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan 2016-2020 in Kazakhstan. Nussupov noted that the implementation of the new stage of privatization aims at raising effectiveness of economy. “The main task today is to increase private capital and to lower the share of government-owned property to the level of OECD states,” he said.

In turn, U.Ruppel expressed interest in new opportunities of cooperation in light of the current privatization campaign and told about his company’s plans to participate in privatization of some enterprises specializing in minerals extraction and processing, as well as in oil and gas sectors. The German side presented also some projects as per the Agreement on Partnership in the fields of Raw Materials, Industry and Technology. In this regard, the top officials of the German company will visit Kazakhstan to discuss certain joint projects.

NB: DMT GmbH & Co. KG is an independent engineering and investment company, member of TÜVNord group of companies. It specializes in ore-mining industry, geological explorations, civil construction and infrastructure, safety of buildings, testing of products, measuring equipment in production and chemical recovery industry.