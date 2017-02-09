German business keen on investing in Kazakhstan

BERLIN. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Bilfinger SE Tom Blades in Mannheim, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Diplomat informed German partners of the socio-economic reforms conducted in Kazakhstan under the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and the President’s Address to the Nation “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness”.

“In his Address, the Head of State sets an objective of maintaining leadership on attraction of foreign investments. Today our country offers wide opportunities to foreign companies for successful investing,” B.Nussupov noted.

He told about priority areas of the second five-year stage of implementation of the Forced Industrial-Innovative Development Programme and 2016-2020 Comprehensive Plan on Privatization of State and Quasi-State assets.

In turn, the German side expressed interest in purchasing some enterprises of Kazakhstan and the country’s industrialization programme.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed that the German partners will present their investment propositions after studying all the existing areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Bilfinger SE is a leading public international corporation specializing in modernization of industrial sector such as petrochemistry, chemistry, energy, pharmacy, oil and gas, infrastructure construction etc. Besides, the company offers a package of services – from consultations and engineering to personnel training. Presently, Bilfinger SE employs 45,000 people.