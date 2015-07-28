German business studies tourist potential of Kazakhstan in context of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 24, 2015, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Berlin received a delegation from TUIGroup headed by Chairman of the Board Thomas Ellerbeck within fulfillment of the goal of the 100 steps program on attraction of transnational companies and big investors for development of tourism in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the German side was familiarized with the main provisions of the program "Nurly Zhol" and national plan "100 steps", state and prospects of development of the tourist sphere in Kazakhstan and the progress in preparation for the EXPO-2017. In this regard, it was noted that participation of Germany in the exhibition was highly important for Kazakhstan.

As a result of the talks, the sides reached agreements on arrangement of the information tour with familiarization purposes to Kazakhstan. The expected result of the work of Kazakhstan and the German company is inclusion of the offers of Kazakhstan into the tourism market of Germany and Europe in general. Another aspect of the cooperation will be about accommodation of tourists within the EXPO-2017 in Astana.