German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Late evening on Wednesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the first time for official visit.

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met Angela Merkel at Manas international airport and warmly welcomed the Chancellor. The honor guard was traditionally built to meet such a distinguished guest. After the official greeting, national anthems of Germany and Kyrgyzstan were played for the heads of the two states and members of delegations.

Then Angela Merkel and Almazbek Atambayev introduced to each other members of official delegations.

Today the German Chancellor and the President of Kyrgyzstan will hold a three-hour talks. During the meeting the sides will discuss a wide range of issues.

Chancellor Angela Merkel also will meet with Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov and representatives of civil society, Kabar reported.