German cyclist arrives in Kazakhstan to support Expo-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German traveler Volker Schtuve has crossed the Kazakh-Russian border at Kairak check point in Kostanay region.

His final point of destination is Astana. V. Schtuve is an official of the RTS company (green technologies for heat, water and energy supply), told "Kostanaiskiye Novosti" newspaper. He learned that the Kazakh representative office of the company is going to participate in the Expo -2017 and decided to cover the distance of 5200 km to reach Astana. Schtuve left his hometown of Bielefeld on July 4, 2015 to travel to Kazakhstan by bicycle. RTS company is actively promoting the new, green, clean and energy-intensive technology. In Kazakhstan the company promotes a constructive approach to project heat supply using the energy of the Earth. Howevern, it is not the first bike tour for Volker Schtuve. He is a member of the team of professional cyclists and traveled to Australia and India. He covered a distance between the North Cape and Gibraltar. This weekend Schtuve will spend in Kostanay region. In the beginning of the week he will continue his trip to Astana.