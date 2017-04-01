German delegation visits S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegation headed by the Consul General of Germany in Almaty Jørn Rosenberg arrived in South Kazakhstan region to familiarize with investment opportunities of the region, press service of regional administration reported.

During the two-day working visit to Shymkent, Germans learned about the work of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region, Ontustik tourist information center, as well as with the activities of the enterprises located in Tassay and Ontustik industrial zones .

The delegation included the Deputy Head of Representation of German economy in Central Asia G. Zhunusaliev, Director of Robert Bosch LLP V. Kolomitsyn, representative of SEW-EURODRIVE and General Director of Wirtgen Kazakhstan LLP A. Elgonov.

It should be noted that Germany is a key European partner of Kazakhstan. And today region is implementing 3 projects for a total of 52 billion tenge with the participation of German investors.

During the visit, akim of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with high ranked guests to discuss the development of cooperation in various spheres of the economy.

"Today, the state provides many opportunities for foreign investors and South Kazakhstan region provides favorable climate. To expand cooperation, exchange of experience and partnership between two countries, it is necessary to hold various business forums. Given that Germany has extensive experience in different fields, it is necessary to establish close cooperation", Tuimebayev said.

At the same time, akim offered Consul General to open branches of factories of two German tire manufacturers and Merсedes truck factory in the region.

In his turn, Consul General thanked the region for the warm welcome and expressed readiness of German companies for further cooperation and participation in joint projects aimed at the development of South Kazakhstan region.

"During my visit, I studied the investment opportunities of the region and familiarized with the activities of industrial zones in order to attract more German businesses. South-Kazakhstan region with its regional center is important for Germany. Since it is not only one of the most densely populated, but also economically developed. Given that this February Kazakhstan and Germany celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I want to note that Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner for Germany in Central Asia", said Jørn Rosenberg.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to make maximum efforts to further improve bilateral cooperation in many areas, including agriculture.