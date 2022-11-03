EN
    16:11, 03 November 2022

    German industrial companies explore investment opportunities in UAE

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Some of Germany’s leading industrial companies participated in a roundtable event on Wednesday hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022.

    During the roundtable, Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, delivered a presentation on the UAE’s FDI value proposition and introduced delegates to the «Make it in the Emirates» campaign, an open invitation to industrials, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to benefit from the UAE’s exceptional value proposition, WAM reports.

    Representatives from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and TAZIZ also delivered presentations ahead of a general discussion between delegates. Delegates also discussed the future of supply chain opportunities in a post-pandemic world.


