    21:03, 07 January 2016 | GMT +6

    German Intelligence warns of threat level higher than during 9/11 attacks

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Germany's BND intelligence agency has warned that the current level of terrorist threat for the West is higher than in 2001, a year of 9/11 attacks in the United States, according to an analysis obtained by local media.

    According to BND, terrorist groups, such as Daesh or al-Qaeda, have more power today "than ever before."

    "[The situation] is for the Western community now incomparably more dangerous [than in 2001]," the BND said in the analysis obtained by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

    The number of "terrorist volunteers from the West is overstepping all known dimensions," the analysis continued.

    The intelligence agency said the use of military force to combat terrorism would be inefficient in the long term, and the jihadist ideology should be "scotched on the ground."

    Daesh, a radical Sunni group that has seized vast areas in Iraq and Syria and has carried out a number of major terrorist attacks, has been promoting its radical ideology among young people across the world, particularly through social media.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

