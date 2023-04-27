German investors propose constructing waste recycling plant in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – German investors seek to finance the construction of a waste recycling plant as well as restoration of the landfill in Semey city, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration office.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials of Zhasyl Damu and Germany’s AMK Global, Nurlan Urankhayev, governor of Abai region, said that the idea of constructing a new landfill with a waste recycling line is long overdue, with the existing one operating far below its capacity.

During the meeting, Andreas Karsten, a representative of AMK Global, said that the concept for recycling waste with zero emissions set to be cost-effective is in place.

«We’re speaking of a plant capable of recycling from 500 to two thousand tons of waste per day. The existing landfill, which was built over 40 years ago, affects human, ecology, as well as creates challenges for aircraft operation,» said the Kazakh region’s governor.

The possibility of restoring the old landfill was noted by the German investors.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the parties.





