TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:05, 30 January 2018 | GMT +6

    German lab to check Kazakh athletes' doping tests

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The samples provided by the national team of Kazakhstan have been delivered to a laboratory in Dresden, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Secretary-General of the country's Olympic Committee Daniyar Abulgazin.

    According to Abulgazin, the Committee and the Ministry of Culture and Sport took all measures to prevent the use of doping. He noted that all Kazakhstani athletes underwent numerous tests, and the recent tests were sent to the anti-doping laboratory of Dresden.

    As previously reported, at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Team Kazakhstan will be competing in biathlon, figure skating, Alpine skiing, short track, speed skating, luge, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, freestyle skiing, acrobatics, and moguls.

     

