TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:27, 27 April 2020 | GMT +6

    German medical ventilators delivered to Turkestan hospitals

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - German-made «Jenny» brand medical ventilation devices have been delivered to district, city hospitals of Turkestan region, Kazinform reported with the reference to the regional Akimat.

    The head of the region, Umirzak Shukeyev, noted that the situation with COVID-19 is under strict control. Twenty six mechanical ventilators were delivered to Zhetysay, Ordabasy, Kentau, Otyrar, Saryagash, Sairam and Karabulak district hospitals, as well as to the city central and children's hospitals of Turkestan. The devices were ordered by the regional Department of Public Health in December last year. The cost of one device is KZT16 million.


    Turkestan region Coronavirus
