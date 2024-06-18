German police comment on bone-chilling murder of Kazakh woman

The German police commented on the murder of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Sailybayeva, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Main Police Department of South Hessen commented on the bone-chilling murder of a citizen of Kazakhstan Aigul Sailybayeva.

“After the finding of a body in the area of Lake Erlache on the afternoon of Sunday, June 16, the prosecutor's office and the police almost certainly assume that this is the body of a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since June 04, 2024,” their statement reads.

As a result of the investigation conducted so far, the woman has become a victim of a violent crime. The reasons for the crime have not yet been disclosed.

For further investigation, the General Directorate of the South Hessen Police established the Erlache Investigation Unit. More than 35 officials have been involved in the investigation.

Additional search activities will be carried out in the area where the body was found. Investigators assume that the location of the discovery is not a crime scene.

In addition to the murder investigation, investigators are continuing to search for a 49-year-old woman from the victim's family, who is also missing. The search for her location continues.

The extent of the possible connection between the disappearance of the two women and the murder remains unclear at this time and is also the subject of an investigation.

The Erlache Investigation Unit has a separate telephone line: 06151/969 53200 to receive information from the public, at which citizens can contact, including anonymously, to provide information.

Investigators are currently looking for witnesses who have been conducting suspicious surveillance since June 04 that could be related to the crime.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information beyond the scope of the press release can be provided at this time.