    08:22, 31 May 2017 | GMT +6

    German police detain ‘jihadist’ teen over suspected Berlin terrorist plot

    POTSDAM. KAZINFORM A 17-year-old "jihadist" has been detained in northeast Germany, local police said. He is reported to be a Syrian national suspected of planning a terrorist attack, officials announced, according to DPA news agency.

    The suspect was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide bombing attack in the German capital, DPA reports, citing the interior minister of the state of Brandenburg, Karl-Heinz Schroeter.

    In a tweet with an attached statement, law enforcement authorities said they had detained a "jihadist" in the community of Uckermark, north of Berlin on the border with Poland.

    Read more .

