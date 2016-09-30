German police find suspected components for explosives in car carrying refugees

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - According to media reports, police found materials that could be used to make improvised explosive device in a car with refugees detained on Friday on the border between Germany and Austria, Sputnik reports.

"There were objects similar to components for making an explosive device, the decision was made to secure and cordon off the area. The experts established that the objects did not pose an immediate danger, however, the fact remained that the objects found in the car look like materials for an explosive," a spokesman for the local police said as quoted by Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster.

The suspicious car with a Polish license plate and a Polish driver was detained on its way from Austria's federal state of Tyrol to Germany. According to the broadcaster, the car carried three Africans from Ivory Coast and Guinea, the driver could not explain purpose of their travel to police.

Terrorist threat in Germany remains high in the wake of two lone-wolf attacks in Germany's Bavaria in July. Responsibility for both attacks was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, which is banned in Germany, as well as Russia and many other countries.

Source: Sputnik