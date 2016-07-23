German police search apartment of suspected Munich shooter

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - German police have searched the apartment where the Munich shooting suspect lived with his parents, local media reported Saturday, Sputnik reports.

The Special Deployment Commandos (SEK), a special force of the German state police, stormed the apartment following a hint from the suspect's acquaintances, the Bild newspaper reported.



"He lived right next door to me. I saw him only occasionally and did not know him well. My friend was his classmate, and he says that before he [the suspect] was a quiet man. He recognized him on the video from the crime scene," the suspect's neighbor told the newspaper.



Police took father of the alleged shooter for questioning, the paper said. Forensic experts still remain in the apartment, it specified.



On Friday, a shooter killed at least nine people and injured over a dozen at a Munich mall. He then committed suicide. According to police, the shooter was an 18-year-old German of Iranian origin, his motives remain unknown.



Source: Sputnik