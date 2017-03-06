EN
    16:00, 06 March 2017

    German polls see closer race between Merkel, Schulz

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a narrow lead of 1 percent compared with her rival Martin Schulz in the federal elections in September, according to a poll of the opinion research institute Emnid released on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua news agency,

    The result, published in the German newspaper Bild, came after a Infratest dimap's poll put the chance of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SPD) ahead of Merkel's Christian Democratic Party (CDU) on Feb. 23.

    This marked the first time in a decade that an opposition party has led the governing party in a poll.


