German population to increase by just 0.6% by 2040: Study

Germany's population is projected to increase by just 0.6 percent by 2040, according to an analysis released on Tuesday, WAM reports.

German news agency DPA reported that the study presented by the Bertelsmann Foundation said the population growth will be unevenly distributed across Germany's individual federal states.

While Saarland and the eastern states have to plan for population declines compared to 2020, the authors forecast an increase for the other states.

According to the calculations, the population change in Germany's 13 non-city states by 2040 ranges from plus 4.6 percent in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg to minus 12.3 percent in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

In the city states of Berlin and Hamburg, the study projected a significant increase of 5.8 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, while Bremen was projected to see a moderate increase of 1.1 percent compared to 2020.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 83.15 million people lived in Germany in 2020. The forecasts are based on births, deaths and migration.