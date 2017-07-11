German President arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The plane of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has landed at the Astana airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko met the honored guest at the captal's airport.

It is noteworthy that the President of the Federal Republic of Germany will participate in the 11th plenary session of the Kazakhstan-Germany Intergovernmental Working Group for Trade-Economic Cooperation as a part of his official visit. The working group has been functioning since 2007. The group enables cooperation in such areas as trade and economy, investment, energy, education, health care and so on. It is also planned that he will have a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the President of Germany, serving since March 19, 2017. He previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2017, and as Vice Chancellor from 2007 to 2009.