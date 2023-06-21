German President, Kazakh PM lay time capsule at construction site of Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in a ceremony of laying a time capsule at the construction site of the building of the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The new educational facility currently based at the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering was created upon Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to open branches of leading foreign universities and form a new generation of industrial engineers.

A number of major projects in the field of energy, including the construction of a green hydrogen plant, are underway in Mangistau region. Highly-demanded technical specialists are to be trained based on the advanced experience in engineering at the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering.

Kazakhstani and German universities have concluded 178 agreements, have over 10 dual diploma programs.

«The Institute is to promote training of demanded personnel, as well as conducting of scientific studies, development of new technologies, including green hydrogen production,» said Smailov.

«Green economy in Mangistau region is to reduce the region’s dependence on the oil and gas sector, leading to the creation of new jobs and improving the standard of life of the population,» said Smailov, expressing his confidence that the facility will become one of the leading universities in the entire Central Asia region.