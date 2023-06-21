German President Steinmeier, Kazakh PM Smailov launch test drilling as part of green hydrogen plant construction in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – A ceremony of launching a test drilling took place as part of the construction of a green hydrogen plant in Karakiyanskiy district, Mangistau region with the participation of President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The project is carried out by Germany’s Svevind as part of the agreement on investments signed during the visit of President of the European Council Charles Michel to Kazakhstan in October last year. As part of the project, it is planned to construct solar and wind power stations with a capacity of 40GW, producing up to 2 million tons of green hydrogen or 11 million tons of green ammonia per year, in Mangistau region.

Thanks to the project, Kazakhstan seeks to increase it capacity to deliver large amounts of hydrogen or ammonia to European or Asian markets, as well as will speed up transition to a greener economy.

According to Svevind CEO Wolfgang Kropp, it is the first green hydrogen project of such a large scale to be carried out in the world.

Earlier it was reported that President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in a ceremony of laying a time capsule at the construction site of the building of the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau.