German Professor: Kazakhstan’s repatriation program appeared more efficient than German

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The creation of Kazakhstan's model of interethnic accord is a merit on Nursultan Nazarbayev's part. President of Kazakhstan-German University, Doctor Sociology, Professor Kaiser Markus expressed such an opinion when addressing the Astana Forum of politologists and sociologists.

“Kazakhstan is a multinational country. From the European point of view during the past 25 years Kazakhstan has developed a successful model of interethnic accord, which is a merit on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s part. And of course I must congratulate Kazakhstan people with this success. If we compare the situation in your country with the situation in Ukraine or Kyrgyzstan, we can understand what the key of this success is’, K.Markus said.



According to the Professor, the important part of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic accord is balanced representation of different ethnicity within the authority, existence of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan and prudent state politics in the sphere of international relations. Kaiser Markus also noted successful implementation of Kazakhstan’s citizen repatriate program, whilst many repatriates leave Germany for the countries of previous residence.