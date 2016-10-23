German readers get acquainted with Kazakh literature

FRANKFURT ON THE MAIN. KAZINFORM - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Kuatzhan Waliyev is paying a visit to Germany and has had a bilateral meeting with Director of Goethe Institute of Culture Barbara von Muenchhausen and Vice-President of Frankfurt Book Fair Tobias Voss, Kazinform reports.

During the meetings the issues of intensifying cultural and academic cooperation for the next year in the context of the 25 anniversary of the diplomatic relations between two states were discussed.

In return, the German partners expressed readiness to expand interaction on a wide range of the matters which are of mutual interest.

The day before Kuatzhan Ualiyev participated in the presentation of the Kazakh Library project under the motto "25 years of Independence of Kazakhstan - 25 books of the Kazakh library" within the international book fair in Frankfurt on the Main.





During the opening of the exposition, Mr. Ualiyev acquainted the guests with the milestones of Cultural Heritage program. He dwelled on the main directions of Kazakhstan's state policy which aims at preservation of spiritual wealth and strengthening of national consciousness of the citizens.

"In this program the big part is assigned to studying of the literary heritage of the Kazakh people", - Kuatzhan Ualiyev told emphasizing the practical value of the Kazakh Library in promotion of Kazakhstan's cultural heritage Europe.

Kazakh Library project has been run by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany since 2006. The purpose is to promote the image of Kazakhstan through promotion of the Kazakh culture and the works of Kazakhstan writers in Germany and Europe. The books have a uniform design and "Kazakh Library" logo.

25 works of Kazakhstan authors have been published in the German language under this project.





