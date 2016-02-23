German recall of Mars and Snickers bars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chocolate maker Mars has recalled Mars and Snickers bars in Germany after bits of plastic were found in a product.

Other products affected include Milky Way Minis and Miniatures and certain kinds of boxes of Celebrations.

The products involved have best before dates from 19 June 2016 to 8 January 2017.

The US company has not said how many bars are affected, but its German unit produces around ten million snacks every day.

A spokesman was unable to say if Tuesday's recall was the biggest ever in the company's history.

A full list of products affected can be found on the company's website, www.mars.de, but that address appeared not to be responding on Tuesday afternoon.

The company said in a statement: "With this recall, we would like to prevent consumers who have purchased one of the above-mentioned products from consuming it."

Source: BBC.com