    20:19, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    German recall of Mars and Snickers bars

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chocolate maker Mars has recalled Mars and Snickers bars in Germany after bits of plastic were found in a product.

    Other products affected include Milky Way Minis and Miniatures and certain kinds of boxes of Celebrations.

    The products involved have best before dates from 19 June 2016 to 8 January 2017.

    The US company has not said how many bars are affected, but its German unit produces around ten million snacks every day.

    A spokesman was unable to say if Tuesday's recall was the biggest ever in the company's history.

    A full list of products affected can be found on the company's website, www.mars.de, but that address appeared not to be responding on Tuesday afternoon.

    The company said in a statement: "With this recall, we would like to prevent consumers who have purchased one of the above-mentioned products from consuming it."

    Source: BBC.com

