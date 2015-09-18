German security service says islamists recruit newly-arrived refugees

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Radical Islamists in Germany are recruiting followers among refugees streaming into the country, local media reported Friday, citing a representative of the German counterintelligence agency.

Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, told Rheinische Post that his agents had witnessed several instances of Salafist preachers trying to recruit Middle Eastern migrants into their ranks.

Maassen said that, according to the information he had, the Islamists could pose as members of charity organizations and volunteers in an effort to expand their membership.

Earlier reports said that Berlin's transport company BVG had published a booklet with the city's subway map printed in Arabic, Sputniknews.com reports.