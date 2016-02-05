German teenager finds gold bar in lake and gets to keep it

LONDON. KAZINFORM A teenager in Germany can keep a half-kilogram gold bar that she found in an Alpine lake and handed in to police.

Police in Berchtesgaden confirmed that authorities had been unable to find an owner for the bar, news agency DPA said. That means that six months after the find, the 16-year-old girl who found it gets to keep it. The bar is worth about $20,000.

The girl, who was not identified, was on vacation at the Koenigssee lake in Germany’s south-eastern corner at the time of the find in August. She found it around two metres underwater.

It is not clear how the bar ended up in the lake.

Source: The Guardian