    21:10, 23 June 2016 | GMT +6

    German Viernheim cinema complex 'attacked by gunman'

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Heavily armed police have surrounded a cinema complex in western Germany amid reports that a gunman has barricaded himself inside.

    German media reports suggest a man fired at least one shot at the Kinopolis complex in Viernheim, near Frankfurt.

    At least 20 people are said have been injured, many reportedly as the result of a release of tear gas.

    It is unclear if the man is alone or if he has taken hostages.

    Source: BBC 

     

