KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A touring exposition "The Germans of Kazakhstan" has been opened today in Kokshetau, the administrative center of Akmola region.

The exposition was initiated by the regional Wiedergeburt Association of Kazakhstani Germans "Revival". 15 sections of the exposition with illustrations and historical documents provide in-depth information about the history and culture of the Germans of Kazakhstan from the 19th century till present in the context of the country's history. Particular attention is given to the activity of the association and its initiatives aimed at modernization of society and economy of Kazakhstan and its role in development of Kazakh-German and international relations. More than 30,000 Germans are living in Akmola region to date, regional internal policy department says.