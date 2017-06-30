Germany advances to Confederations final with 4-1 win over Mexico

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Germany jumped out to an early lead Thursday and went on to defeat Mexico 4-1 to advance to the Confederations Cup final, where the reigning World Cup champs will face Chile, EFE reports.

Despite conceding two goals in the first seven minutes of play at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, El Tri ended the contest with a 26-12 advantage on shots and a substantial edge in possession.

Playing without regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and other starters such as Mesut Özil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller, Germany was led by Leon Goretzka.

The Schalke 04 midfielder put his team ahead 1-0 in the 5th minute with a one-timer off a great ball from Benjamin Henrichs.





Two minutes later, Goretzka prevailed in a duel with Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa to make the score 2-0 in favor of the European side.

Though El Tri came from behind in all three of their group-stage matches, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Germany was a challenge of a different magnitude.

Undaunted, Mexico seized the initiative and kept the Germans pinned in their zone for the balance of the first half.

German keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stopped a dangerous shot from Giovani dos Santos, while Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez put the ball over the cross-bar from six yards out.





The Mexicans kept up the pressure in the second half, threatening the German goal twice within five minutes, but Raul Jimenez squandered the better of the chances by kicking the ball straight into the hands of Ter Stegen.

Stirred to action, Germany mounted a response that culminated in the 57th minute with a goal by Timo Werner.

Down 3-0, El Tri fought on, forcing more saves from Ter Stegen, who also got help from the cross-bar on a blast from Jimenez in the 75th minute.

Mexico finally got on the board in the final minute of regulation, courtesy of a magnificent free kick by Marco Fabian that left Ter Stegen with no chance.

The last word belonged to Germany, with late substitute Amin Younes scoring in stoppage time to make the final score 4-1.

Chile and Germany will meet in Sunday's final at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, following the third-place match in Moscow between Mexico and Portugal.