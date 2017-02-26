Germany car attack: One dead, 2 injured after driver hits pedestrians

HEIDELBER. KAZINFORM One person is dead and two others injured after a man drove a car into a group of pedestrians near a bakery stand in Heidelberg, German police said.

According to CNN, The 73-year-old man who died is a German national, Mannheim police spokesman Lars Rimmelspacher said.

An Austrian woman, 32, and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia-Herzegovina also suffered injuries, but were treated on site and released, according to the spokesman.

There are no indications so far that the incident is terror-related, he said.



