EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:56, 26 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Germany car attack: One dead, 2 injured after driver hits pedestrians

    None
    None
    HEIDELBER. KAZINFORM One person is dead and two others injured after a man drove a car into a group of pedestrians near a bakery stand in Heidelberg, German police said.

    According to CNN, The 73-year-old man who died is a German national, Mannheim police spokesman Lars Rimmelspacher said.

    An Austrian woman, 32, and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia-Herzegovina also suffered injuries, but were treated on site and released, according to the spokesman.

    There are no indications so far that the incident is terror-related, he said.


    Read more.

     

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!