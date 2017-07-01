Germany edge Spain 1-0 to win European U-21 crown

KRAKOW. KAZINFORM A goal five minutes before the half-time whistle proved to be all Germany needed here Friday to upset highly favored Spain 1-0 in the final of the Under-21 European Championship, EFE reports.

After averaging three goals a game in the four previous matches, the Spanish struggled on offense against a German side who had looked less than solid defensively in their semifinal with England - settled on penalty kicks.

Spain didn't manage a shot on target in the first half. Their best effort was a Hector Bellerin header that sailed outside the post.

The Germans, meanwhile, kept up a steady assault on the Spanish goal and the payoff came in the 40th minute, when a cross from defender Jeremy Toljan found Mitchell Weiser in front of the net and the midfielder headed it past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniards were sharper in the second half and Saul Ñiguez - the tournament's top scorer - looked on the verge of equalizing with a powerful strike, but German keeper Julian Pollersbeck made the save of the night and his side made the lead hold up.

For Germany, it was their second U-21 title, while Spain were thwarted in their bid for a fifth triumph in the competition.