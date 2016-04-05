Germany hosts up to 500,000 undocumented migrants

ANKARA. KAZINFORM German authorities estimate that the number of undocumented migrants currently staying in the country amounts up to 500,000 people, local media reported Tuesday.

Thousands of migrants had not informed German authorities about their arrival because of fear to be deported from the country, Bild magazine reported citing officials from the country's interior ministry.

The magazine added that the people without documents had less chances to earn money legally and either worked without a proper registration or for criminal networks.



Europe is struggling to deal with an unprecedented migrant crisis, as hundreds of thousands of refugees flee their war-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa in search of asylum in the wealthy EU member states.



Germany has become a key destination for the migrants fleeing war and poverty since the start of 2015. The country’s interior ministry estimates that Germany received around 1.1 million registered migrants last year alone.



Source: The Journal of Turkish Weekly