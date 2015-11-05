Germany increases aid to refugees by 75 mln euros

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced on Wednesday that Germany would provide a further 75 million euros (81.4 million U.S. dollars) in refugee aid, Xinhua reports.

Steinmeier made the remarks during a meeting in Berlin with representatives from the United Nations (UN), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The additional aid, according to Steinmeier, will be provided to support the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and the World Food Programme. The minister and his guests have discussed on Wednesday ways to enhance international cooperation in the current refugee crisis. Besides, the meeting has also focused on the question how to respond to the refugee issue in the long run. Steinmeier, in this regard, noted that better crisis management, coordination of the international community and an effective early warning system are crucial for coping with the challenges posted by the refugee crisis.