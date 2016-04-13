Germany intensifies cooperation with Kazakhstan on sustainable development projects

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Member of the Bundestag Hans-Joachim Fuchtel on April 11, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The negotiations were dedicated to the intensification of bilateral cooperation on a number of important projects in sustainable development, including practical implementation of the Nazarbayev-Merkel initiative aimed at introduction of the German model of dual vocational education in Kazakhstan, support for bilateral economic projects within public-private partnership (PPP), interaction on development of alternative energy sources within EXPO 2017 in Astana, as well as implementation of social and environmental programs of the EU and UN to address the Aral Sea problems and restoration of the former Semipalatinsk Test Site region.



During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed the counterpart of major aspects of the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in a new economic reality: development, growth, reforms", the Plan of the Nation "100 concrete steps", as well as identified key objectives which can be achieved with the German side.



The Parliamentary State Secretary commended the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan and made a number of practical proposals to increase cooperation in implementation of the above-mentioned joint projects.