Germany is a major trade partner of Kazakhstan, says expert

Kazakhstan-Germany relations are based on strong ties between its people, Barbara Dietrich, CEO of Diplomatic World magazine, told Kazinform correspondent.

According to her, ethnic Germans residing in Kazakhstan as well as Kazakhstanis living in Germany are the agents of friendship between the two countries.

Certainly, the Kazakhstani-Germany relations are not limited to the sphere of oil and gas. It is a promising partnership aimed at transitioning to a green economy, investments in the production of green hydrogen, she said.

The interest of German companies in production of green hydrogen in Kazakhstan offers significant potential, taking into account your country’s features, Barbara Dietrich added.

In addition, Kazakhstan and Germany are trade partners, orientated towards the external world, thus, it is necessary to work to connect Europe and Asia, ensure the Trans-Caspian Corridor is functional and increase its capacity.

The upcoming Summit of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the C5+1 format is a good sign, too. It’s held just a few weeks after the C5+1 Summit with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN GA. This format, which is now used more often, is a recognition of the evolution of the regional cooperation and integration in Central Asia, she said.

In addition, it should be noted that Germany is one of the key countries in the EU as well as a major trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the region.

She expressed confidence that the current visit of President Tokayev will give an additional impetus to the strengthening of relations of Kazakhstan and Germany.

It bears to remind that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.