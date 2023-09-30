Germany keen to boost oil supplies from Kazakhstan

Germany has expressed its interest in increasing oil deliveries from Kazakhstan, Trend.az reports.

This announcement came during an extensive meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Chancellor Scholz reiterated Germany's keenness to expand comprehensive collaboration with Kazakhstan.

He expressed full support for and admiration of the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan. Concurrently, he stressed that the rule of law is a crucial prerequisite for the sustainable development of the nation and for attracting foreign investments.

Furthermore, the German side reaffirmed its strong commitment to deepening trade, economic, and investment relations with Kazakhstan.

Chancellor Scholz specifically indicated an interest in increasing oil supplies, diversifying supply chains, and executing infrastructure projects.

Both countries identified the necessity for robust cooperation in the realm of green energy utilization and a joint commitment to advancing the climate agenda.

A notable focus was placed on enhancing collaborative efforts to establish favorable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises from both nations.

Today, Germany is one of the largest trading partners and leading investors in our country's economy. Kazakhstan accounts for approximately 83 percent of all of Germany's trade with the Central Asian region. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 25 percent in 2022, reaching $2.8 billion.