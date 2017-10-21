EN
    15:31, 21 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Germany: Knife attack in Munich leaves several injured

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM A man has injured several people in a knife attack Saturday morning in the southerrn German city of Munich, police said, according to Anadolu .

    Police are still searching for a male suspect around the underground station of Rosenheimer Platz in central Munich where the attack occurred.

    "Warning: please avoid area around #Rosenheimerplatz,Ostbahnhof&Ostpark! The offender is still on the run. If possible stay in your houses," wrote police on Twitter.

     

