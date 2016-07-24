EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:51, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Germany must restrict access to deadly weapons - Vice Chancellor

    None
    None
    MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Germany must restrict access to deadly weapons, country's Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said following the Munich shooting, Sputnik reports.

    On Friday, a 18-year-old German-Iranian man opened fire in a crowded Munich shopping mall and a nearby McDonald's restaurant, killing nine people and wounding 27 others before committing suicide.

    "Gun control is an important issue. We must do everything to restrict access to deadly weapons and to control them. How could a labile or even mentally ill 18-year-old man get a firearm? That must be investigated," Gabriel told Berliner Morgenpost daily newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.
    Source: Sputnik

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!