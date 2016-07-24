Germany must restrict access to deadly weapons - Vice Chancellor

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Germany must restrict access to deadly weapons, country's Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said following the Munich shooting, Sputnik reports.

On Friday, a 18-year-old German-Iranian man opened fire in a crowded Munich shopping mall and a nearby McDonald's restaurant, killing nine people and wounding 27 others before committing suicide.



"Gun control is an important issue. We must do everything to restrict access to deadly weapons and to control them. How could a labile or even mentally ill 18-year-old man get a firearm? That must be investigated," Gabriel told Berliner Morgenpost daily newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Source: Sputnik