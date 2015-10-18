Germany needs fence on Austrian border to limit migration - Trade Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Germany should build a fence on the border with Austria to contain the influx of undocumented migrants, the chief of the German Police Trade Union (DPolG) said Sunday.

Germany is the main destination for the majority of asylum seekers who are fleeing conflicts in Syria and other conflict-torn regions of the Middle East and North Africa.

"If we are seriously set to introduce border control, we need to build a fence along the German border. I support the idea that it should be done," Rainer Wendt told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

He noted that the construction of a fence along the German frontier would trigger "a chain reaction."

"If we, in such a way, close our borders, Austria will also shut its border with Slovenia. It is exactly the effect we need," Wendt stressed.

Berlin expects an influx of about 1.5 million refugees in 2015, well over a previously announced official forecast of 800,000. For more information go to Sputniknews.com.

Photo: © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader