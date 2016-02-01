Germany prepares to take part in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Jan. 27, 2016 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Commissioner General of the German Pavilion at EXPO 2017, representative of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Dietmar Schmitz.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the German side about the extensive work undertaken by Kazakhstan as part of the preparation for the exhibition and noted that Germany's participation in EXPO 2017 would give an additional impetus to the development of the whole complex of bilateral cooperation. Given Germany's experience in the organization of the exhibition in Hanover, as well as its advanced technologies in renewable energy and eco-industrial innovation, Nussupov called German partners to participate more actively in the project to expedite the preparation of all organizational and legal aspects.

The Commissioner of the German Pavilion at EXPO, emphasizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's personal official confirmation of the country's participation in the upcoming exhibition in Astana, said that over the past period Germany had done a great deal of work in this area and was currently finishing internal procedures to develop the concept of the German pavilion and prepare for the signing of the relevant framework agreement.

According to Schmitz, holding of the exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will create the necessary conditions for successful diversification of the Kazakh economy. In order to present and promote EXPO 2017 in the international arena the German Commissioner proposed to use the Kazakh stand at the globally known international travel trade show ITB-Berlin, which will take place on March 9-13, 2016 in Berlin.

It should be reminded that Germany was among the first EU countries to confirm its participation in the EXPO 2017 in Astana. In June 2015 the German government held a tender, following which the company Hamburg Messe- und Congress GmbH was entrusted with the construction of the German pavilion in Astana. More than 100 employees are expected to work in the pavilion area of 1000 sq.m. Leading German companies in the development of new technologies and know-how are ready to make their contribution to the success of the exhibition. For example, a multinational company Siemens AG has already stated its readiness to act as a technology partner of EXPO 2017.

Source: www.mfa.gov.kz