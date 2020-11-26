Germany records highest daily COVID-19 deaths as lockdown extension looms

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany's daily COVID-19 deaths reached a new record and increased by 410 in one day, bringing the death toll in the country to 14,771, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections increased by 18,633 on Wednesday, according to the RKI, Xinhua reports.

Germany has been in a partial COVID-19 lockdown since Nov. 2, which includes stricter contact restrictions and the closure of all restaurants and bars.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the federal states are expected to extend the partial lockdown in a conference late on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the federal and state governments were seeking to extend the current COVID-19 restrictions until Dec. 20. A first relaxation of restrictions is expected for the upcoming Christmas holidays.