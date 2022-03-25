Germany records over 1.5 million weekly COVID-19 cases for first-time

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany recorded over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases for the first time in one week, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control reported.

In a statement carried today by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, the RKI said that, although the incidence among people aged 5 to 44 was particularly high in the last calendar week, the strongest increase was observed among seniors aged 75 to 79, WAM reports.

The RKI called on at-risk groups and people aged 70 and over in particular to protect themselves against severe illness with a second booster vaccination.