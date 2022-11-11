Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Germany's annual inflation rate increased to 10.4% in October, up from 10% in September, official figures showed on Friday.

The rate hits the highest level since the reunification of the country, the German statistical office Destatis said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Energy prices continued to be the main reason for price increases in the country, Georg Thiel, the head of Destatis, noted.

The monthly inflation rate was also at 0.9% in October, Destatis added.

Photo: aa.com.tr