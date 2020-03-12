Germany's Consul General Christiana Markert visits Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev met with Consul General of Germany to Kazakhstan Christiana Markert who had arrived in the region for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and investment attraction spheres.

Meirzhan Myrzaliyev also acquainted the guest with the economic and tourism potential of the region.

He told Christiana Markert about the paces of construction in Turkestan, namely construction of an international airport, Great Silk Way National Centre for Traditional Applied Art, a congress hall, Karavan Saray Multifunctional Tourism Complex, Rixos and Hilton world-class hotels and many others. «With the consideration of the potential of our region and close relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, we are ready to expand the areas of interaction,» Mr. Myrzaliyev said.

He reminded that EU companies, such as Eni and Urbasolar are implementing eight projects in the region now.

In turn, Christiana Markert expressed readiness to extend trade-economic, cultural ties between the two countries.

In 2019, Kazakhstan-Germany trade turnover was estimated at $1.4bn. More than 900 joint enterprises are functioning in Kazakhstan to date. Among them are Linde AG, HeidelbergCement, BASF, Knauf, Siemens, Wilo, Metro Cash and Carry and CLAAS. In the past 4 years, the two countries have implemented joint projects to the amount of 2bn euros.